Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXYGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBAXY

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. 100,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,819. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

