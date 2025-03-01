JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.75% of JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLLD opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24. JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.7633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.80.

The JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (BLLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that develop solutions to sustainable infrastructure and are positioned to benefit from those changes.

