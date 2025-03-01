JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1429 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

JMUB stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $50.76. 856,850 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

