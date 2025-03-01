JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Declares Dividend of $0.19

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1894 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPIB traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $48.21. 52,543 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $583.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.26.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile
