JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Price Target to $5.00

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 28.52% from the stock’s previous close.

JOBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

NYSE JOBY opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.33. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $51,289.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,910.68. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 31,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $262,303.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,018.01. This represents a 18.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,699 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

