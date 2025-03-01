Joseph Gebbia Sells 214,285 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $30,413,470.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,827,649.75. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $27,687,764.85.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total transaction of $27,632,050.75.

On Monday, January 6th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $29,129,902.90.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total transaction of $28,259,905.80.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 19,448 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,667,098.72.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $138.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 24.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 86.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 48.3% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Airbnb by 15.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 175,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

