Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 50,000 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,105,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,538,407.32. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan M. Tisch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Loews alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE L opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $72.91 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on Loews

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in L. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Loews by 387.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.