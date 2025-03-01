Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 509,293 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 9,843.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 479,669 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,609,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 129,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $10,799,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,585,260.15. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 837,963 shares of company stock valued at $72,883,012. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

