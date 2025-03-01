John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 88.99 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 32.34 ($0.41). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 35.90 ($0.45), with a volume of 27,418,977 shares changing hands.

John Wood Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of £306.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.99.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at John Wood Group

In other John Wood Group news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 26,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £6,612.75 ($8,315.83). 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.