Joanna Kathryn Scott Purchases 2,000 Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Stock

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$26,460.00.
Mullen Group Stock Performance
Shares of MTL opened at C$13.16 on Friday. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$12.47 and a 12-month high of C$16.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.63.
Mullen Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mullen Group
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.