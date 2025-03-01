Joanna Kathryn Scott Purchases 2,000 Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Stock

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$26,460.00.

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.16 on Friday. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$12.47 and a 12-month high of C$16.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.75 to C$19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.84.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

