Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jardine Matheson Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $40.00. 10,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,207. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
