Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $40.00. 10,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,207. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

