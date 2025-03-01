Jamf’s (JAMF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jamf from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jamf has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,058.27. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jamf by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Jamf by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 57.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 45.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Jamf by 130.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

