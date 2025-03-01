Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 583,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,039,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Jade Road Investments Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.18.

About Jade Road Investments

Jade Road (JADE) is committed to providing shareholders with attractive, uncorrelated, risk-adjusted long-term returns from a combination of realising sustainable capital growth and delivering dividend income.

The Company is focused on providing growth capital and financing to emerging and established Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) throughout Asia, well-diversified by national geographies, instruments and asset classes.

