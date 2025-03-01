Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of J opened at $128.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.95 and a 1-year high of $150.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

