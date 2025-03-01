Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 895 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $89.17 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

