Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,787 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter.

BBIN stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

