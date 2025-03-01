Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $7.98 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $597.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

