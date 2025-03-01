Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 166,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 116,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

