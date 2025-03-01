Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 343 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $178.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

