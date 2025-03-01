Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,862 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,744,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,653,000 after acquiring an additional 106,433 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,429,000 after acquiring an additional 880,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after acquiring an additional 973,410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,141,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 46,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,934 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $56.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $58.47.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

