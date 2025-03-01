Jack in the Box’s (JACK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JACK. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JACK

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $724.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.26%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,343.80. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,190 shares of company stock valued at $92,961. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.