iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Holdings Decreased by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IYW opened at $154.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

