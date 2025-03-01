iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,328.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,932,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 135.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT opened at $132.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $152.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

