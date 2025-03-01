iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

