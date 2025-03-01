iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BATS MEAR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 111,832 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.
About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF
