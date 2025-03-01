iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 184.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,624,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 294,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33,356.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 238,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,163 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $338.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $282.38 and a 12-month high of $350.23.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

