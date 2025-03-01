iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Lessened by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $41,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $194.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.87 and a 200-day moving average of $190.29. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

