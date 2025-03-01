iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $46,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 72.2% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $15,128,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.40 and its 200 day moving average is $321.52.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.