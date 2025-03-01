iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5,426.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,579 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 523,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,304,000 after acquiring an additional 298,402 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $181.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.43.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.