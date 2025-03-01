iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

