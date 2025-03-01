iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Connable Office Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $48,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

