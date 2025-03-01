iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by TPG Advisors LLC

TPG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

