iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2907 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GVI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 85,893 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.30.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

