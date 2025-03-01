iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2907 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BATS:GVI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 85,893 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.30.
About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF
