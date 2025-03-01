iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the January 31st total of 266,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 6,227.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.