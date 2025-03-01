iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Shares Sold by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,298 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAUM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,062,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth about $11,426,000. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio now owns 2,274,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 379,649 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 730.2% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 408,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 359,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth about $6,021,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Down 0.6 %

IAUM opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $29.44.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

