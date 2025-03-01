iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 161,131 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 138,282 shares.The stock last traded at $109.53 and had previously closed at $109.55.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after buying an additional 214,048 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

