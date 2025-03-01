iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 452.4% from the January 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $25.20.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.