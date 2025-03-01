iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 452.4% from the January 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 579,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

