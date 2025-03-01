iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,645,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $597.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.79. The firm has a market cap of $593.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

