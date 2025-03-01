iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.2 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.17.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

