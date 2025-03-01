iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,914,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 2.10% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,313,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 346.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 851,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,853,000 after buying an additional 661,049 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

