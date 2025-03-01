iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ) Plans Dividend of $0.04

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0374 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS:GOVZ traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,034 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.
iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
