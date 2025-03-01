Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH) Short Interest Down 53.1% in February

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Up 0.0 %

Iron Horse Acquisitions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,999. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IROH. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 155,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 166,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

