Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 767.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,519,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,281 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 9.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,264,000 after purchasing an additional 997,353 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Invitation Homes by 214.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,144,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 780,760 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,373,000 after purchasing an additional 753,464 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 2.1 %

INVH opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 158.90%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

