Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

ITIC stock opened at $237.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.33. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $146.41 and a 52-week high of $290.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 455.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

