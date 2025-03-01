Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Investors Title Stock Performance
ITIC stock opened at $237.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.33. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $146.41 and a 52-week high of $290.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.91.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title
Investors Title Company Profile
Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
