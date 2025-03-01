Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Hanover Advisors Inc.

Hanover Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hanover Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 18,516 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 61,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 85,418 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 120,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

