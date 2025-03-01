International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) Major Shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum Purchases 1,152,091 Shares

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum bought 1,152,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $553,003.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,765,672 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,522.56. The trade was a 4.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of THM traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.47. 190,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,294. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

