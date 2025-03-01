Insurance Australia Group Ltd (IAGPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAGPF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.519 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
