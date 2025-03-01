Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.90.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $171.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.99. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $162.20 and a 52 week high of $281.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 953.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

