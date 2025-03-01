Insider Selling: Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Conley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $584.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $546.10 and its 200-day moving average is $549.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $593.91. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

