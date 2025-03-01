Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $3,057,000.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $3,057,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 395,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,178,730.10. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Guthrie sold 21,614 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,325,802.76.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,724,594.76.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Guthrie sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $5,592,000.00.

Shares of RBLX opened at $63.53 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

